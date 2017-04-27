Nintendo Switch sold 2.74 million units in first month

There's been plenty of speculation as to how well the Switch has been performing, but now we have some concrete answers straight from the horse's mouth.

In this instance, the stallion in question is Nintendo, with the company revealing the Switch shifted 2.74 million units in March alone.

Switch software sales currently stand at 5.46 million units, with 2.76 million of those being attributed to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The official numbers were released alongside Nintendo's full year financial report, which shows profits are up at the Japanese console maker.

Nintendo described the Switch's debut as "promising," and hopes the console will go from strength to strength over the next 12 months as big first party titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey hit shelves.

With that in mind, Nintendo expects Switch sales to hit 10 million units by the end of the next financial year on March 31, 2018.

To put that into context, the Wii U has sold just 13.56 million units since launching in November 2012, so at this point it's clear Nintendo expects the Switch the outperform its predecessor by some margin.