Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Remedy planning IPO to fund multi-project development
Remedy planning IPO to fund multi-project development
April 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Quantum Break and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment is looking to go public in a bid to raise development and commercialization funds. 

The Finnish studio is exploring the possibility of listing the company on the Nasdaq Helsinki administered First North Finland market, and is also weight tip the option of a tandem IPO. 

Any listing would likely take place in May, and would hopefully allow Remedy to cover the expenses that come with multi-project game development

"We’re developing our business in line with our strategy towards a multi-project model, which helps us release high-quality games to the global market more often," said Remedy CEO, Tero Virtala.

The developer also believes an IPO or market listing will put it in a better position to retain ownership over its intellectual properties, giving it the means to build a long-term business model around game brands. 

"A successful game requires experience and skill to build a sustainable brand as well as comprehensive game development competence and the ability to commercialize games throughout their life cycles," added company founder Markus Mäki. "You also need great business relations and solid funding to support all of this."

Remedy recently revealed it will be returning to PlayStation development after over a decade with its next project, codenamed "P7." The studio is also working with Korean developer Smilegate on the sequel to popular online shooter, Crossfire

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.26.17]
UI/UX Designer
Woodbury University
Woodbury University — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Game Art and Design Adjunct Professor


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing the giant battle royale maps of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Nintendo Switch sold 2.74 million units in first month
Blog: Portraying violence in video games
Profits up at Nintendo as Switch makes 'promising' debut


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image