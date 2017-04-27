Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 27, 2017
April 27, 2017
April 27, 2017
Join us as we stream the original Morrowind today at 3 PM ET!
April 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, Video

Next week marks the 15th birthday of Bethesda Game Studios' sprawling odd-world RPG The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. To mark the occasion, we thought it might be fun to stream it for a bit.

It's less well-known these days than its successors Oblivion and Skyrim, but in many ways Morrowind marked a significant turning point for Bethesda.

It was the first Elder Scrolls game to come to console, in the process introducing a new audience to the series' hallmark open worlds; it was the first big Bethesda game built on Gamebryo, the venerable engine that would come to define (for better and for worse) games like Fallout 3 and Oblivion.

It was also just pleasantly odd, in terms of both design and aesthetic. Given that the game is now old enough that some folks making games today may never have seen it, we thought it would be interesting to take an abbreviated look back at how it works and what it does to give players the illusion of a living, breathing world.

So join us by tuning into the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 12 PM Pacific (3 PM Eastern) as we journey back to Morrowind and do our best to muck around with its systems and mechanics without getting thrown in jail. 

If you want to be automatically notified about this stream and others we do in the future, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a smorgasbord of gameplay commentary, developer interviews and editor roundtables.  

