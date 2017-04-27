Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Capcom looks to boost digital sales as revenue and profits rise
Capcom looks to boost digital sales as revenue and profits rise
April 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Japanese publisher and developer Capcom reported year-over-year increases in both net sales and profit for the 2017 fiscal year, thanks in part to strong performance from its video game-minded Digital Contents branch.

For the year ending March 31, Capcom’s overall profits rose to 13.6 billion yen ($122.7 million), up 13.5 percent from the 12 billion yen ($107.8 million) reported for the preceding year. Net sales across all of the company’s operations came in at 87.1 billion yen ($783.5 million) for a total year-over-year increase of 13.2 percent.

Two releases from this past year gave what Capcom called a solid performance, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Monster Hunter XX. Other current-generation Resident Evil titles in the company’s backlog also preformed well, while Dead Rising 4 and Monster Hunter Stories both failed to meet expectations. 

For just its Digital Contents division, the company reported net sales of 58.7 billion yen ($527.7 million), up 11.7 percent year-over-year, while profits came in at just 11.1 billion yen ($99.7 million), down 8.8 percent from 2016.

Going forward, Capcom says it hopes to increase sales to 93 billion yen ($836 million) and profit to 14.5 billion ($130.3 million) by the end of the 2018 fiscal year, largely by supporting its Digital Contents arm and strengthening its digital download sales.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.27.17]
Brand Manager
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.27.17]
Senior Technical Artist - Xbox
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing the giant battle royale maps of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Nintendo Switch sold 2.74 million units in first month
Blog: Portraying violence in video games
Profits up at Nintendo as Switch makes 'promising' debut


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image