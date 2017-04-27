Capcom looks to boost digital sales as revenue and profits rise

The Japanese publisher and developer Capcom reported year-over-year increases in both net sales and profit for the 2017 fiscal year, thanks in part to strong performance from its video game-minded Digital Contents branch.

For the year ending March 31, Capcom’s overall profits rose to 13.6 billion yen ($122.7 million), up 13.5 percent from the 12 billion yen ($107.8 million) reported for the preceding year. Net sales across all of the company’s operations came in at 87.1 billion yen ($783.5 million) for a total year-over-year increase of 13.2 percent.

Two releases from this past year gave what Capcom called a solid performance, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Monster Hunter XX. Other current-generation Resident Evil titles in the company’s backlog also preformed well, while Dead Rising 4 and Monster Hunter Stories both failed to meet expectations.

For just its Digital Contents division, the company reported net sales of 58.7 billion yen ($527.7 million), up 11.7 percent year-over-year, while profits came in at just 11.1 billion yen ($99.7 million), down 8.8 percent from 2016.

Going forward, Capcom says it hopes to increase sales to 93 billion yen ($836 million) and profit to 14.5 billion ($130.3 million) by the end of the 2018 fiscal year, largely by supporting its Digital Contents arm and strengthening its digital download sales.