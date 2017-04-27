Gamasutra revisits the first hour of Morrowind

Heads up game developers, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is now almost 15 years old. If that feels like yesterday to you, we do apologize. It’s hard to believe there’s only been another 2 Elder Scrolls games in that time period (3 if you count The Elder Scrolls Online), but with the games’ birthday coming up, we decided to take an hour today and revisit the first hour of Bethesda’s first huge open-world game.

Our playthrough (which you can see above) didn’t cover much territory, and you should be sure to watch the whole thing for our observations on what’s changed in a big way since Morrowind, what role-playing elements the series has since dropped, and what lessons still matter for developers who like this type of game.

And if you enjoyed our discussion about Morrowind’s moral quandries and tabletop influence, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more gameplay commentary, developer interviews, and editor roundtables.