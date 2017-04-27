Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft says earnings are on the rise, thanks to Xbox Live
Microsoft says earnings are on the rise, thanks to Xbox Live
April 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
April 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft today reported earnings for its most recent fiscal quarter, and though the company's sales and profits were up year-over-year they fell short of some market analysts' expectations.

The company as a whole reported $4.8 billion in net profits on $22 billion in sales for the three months ending March 31st, which is a good bit better profit than the $3.75 billion it reaped on $20.5 billion in sales during the same period last year. 

Game industry types will mostly care about the company's video game business, and Microsoft claims that gaming revenue (which includes sales of Xbox consoles) increased 4 percent year-over-year. 

Meanwhile, revenue from Xbox software and services (including Xbox Live) grew 7 percent, "driven by continued adoption of digital distribution" and sales of Xbox games.

In a slideshow presentation (excerpted below) published for investors, Microsoft chalks its gaming revenue growth up to the growth of Xbox Live; it goes on to claim that the ranks of Xbox Live users grew 13 percent year-over-year, and indeed the company reports 52 million active Xbox Live accounts this quarter, up from 46 million a year ago.

However, it's also worth pointing out that the number of active Xbox Live accounts appears to have slipped a bit from Microsoft's previous fiscal quarter (which includes the holiday season), when the company reportedly had 55 million active Xbox Live users.

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[04.27.17]
Sr Designer
Charles River Analytics
Charles River Analytics — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[04.27.17]
Software Engineer
HERE
HERE — Carlsbad, California, United States
[04.27.17]
Senior C++ Engineer, 3D Rendering
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[04.27.17]
Game Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing the giant battle royale maps of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Longtime Nintendo game and hardware designer Genyo Takeda to retire
Capcom looks to boost digital sales as revenue and profits rise
Nintendo Switch sold 2.74 million units in first month


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image