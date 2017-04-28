Nintendo shows commitment to handhelds with New 2DS XL

Less than two months after the Switch hit shelves, Nintendo has lifted the lid on another new console: the New 2DS XL.

As the name suggests, the system is an upgrade on the original 2DS, which was pitched as an entry level handheld for those consumers unfazed by the 3DS' eponymous 3D feature.

Nintendo says the New 2DS XL is designed to give consumers a middle-ground option that combines the affordability of the 2DS with the power and versatility of the 3DS.

Unlike the original 2DS, the XL sports a clamshell design and pack a larger 4.88 inch screen, with the smaller lower screen doubling as an Amiibo scanner as a result of built in NFC support.

The handheld has also been fitted with the same processor as the 3DS XL, making it more powerful than its smaller two-dimensional sibling. It also features more control options thanks to the addition of a C Stick and ZL/ZR bumper buttons.

What's perhaps most interesting about the New 2DS XL, though, is where it fits into the Nintendo console ecosystem.

Nintendo has made it clear the system is a statement of intent in the post-Switch world, with the console-handheld hybrid leading many to question whether the company would slowly move away from dedicated handhelds. The New 2DS XL has emerged as an answer.

"This new addition to Nintendo’s portable hardware line demonstrates our commitment to the handheld market," said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America president and COO, in a press release.

The system is expected to retail for $149.99 when it launches in North America on July 28. As you'd expect, it'll be capable of playing all current and future 3DS titles.