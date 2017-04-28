DICE veterans found new studio, Fall Damage

A group of four DICE veterans, including company co-founder Markus Nyström, have established a new game studio in the heart of Stockholm.

Christened 'Fall Damage,' the new outfit has been funded by Goodbye Kansas Game Invest, and will look to create games that prioritise player experience above all else.

"We want everyone at our studio to be involved in the games we create, it’s not until then we get the opportunity to channel all of our passion into our creations," explained Nyström. "The player experience matters the most to us. Not the hardware, platform or cutting-edge tech."

Nyström will be joined at the fledgling studio by fellow DICE staffers Anders Gyllenberg, Mikael Kalms and Dan Vaderlind, who've worked on a number of big-name franchises including Battlefield and Star Wars: Battlefront.