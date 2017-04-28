Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 28, 2017
Chat with the developers of Yooka-Laylee today at 11AM EDT
April 28, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Rise and shine game developers, we’re getting up bright and early today for a chat with the developers behind the Kickstarter success Yooka-Laylee. Now that the game has finally released, it’s a great opportunity to pick their brains about what it’s like developing a game in the Kickstarter era and how you build a new game while capitalizing on love for an old genre.

If these subjects interest you, you should join us in Twitch chat today at 11AM EDT as we play Yooka-Laylee with Playtonic studio head Gavin Price and writer Andy Robinson.

And if you want to chat with more game developers, you should be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

