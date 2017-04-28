Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 28, 2017
April 28, 2017
April 28, 2017
20 million PlayStation 4 consoles were sold in just the last year
April 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Sales of Sony’s flagship video game console hit 20 million during the past fiscal year, according to the company’s year-end financial report

The PlayStation 4 sold 20 million systems during the 2017 fiscal year ending March 31, up 2.3 million from the 17.7 million consoles sold the year before. That means that Sony has now sold roughly 60 million consoles since the PlayStation 4 first debuted in November of 2013.

While the company didn’t break down system sales beyond that basic number, it is worth noting that Sony released the both the Pro and Slim PlayStation 4 variations during the past year, which no doubt gave the system’s overall sales momentum a little nudge.

Going forward, the company predicts that sales of its console will slow down just slightly, but still hover around the 18 million mark for the 2018 fiscal year.

In its full financial report, Sony credited growth in its Games and Services division the increase in PlayStation 4 hardware sales, a reduction in console costs, and increases in both digital and physical software sales.

