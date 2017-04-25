Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 28, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 28, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 28, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Mindshow is hiring a 3D Character Modeler
Get a job: Mindshow is hiring a 3D Character Modeler
April 28, 2017 | By Staff
April 28, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

3D Character ModelerMindshow

Location: Los Angeles, California

Mindshow seeks a full-time staff 3D Modeler to realize 3D VR characters based on concept art, as well as refining models created out-of-house. The ideal candidate is hyper-creative and can infer smart 3D design choices from 2D concepts. Candidate will work closely with our Art Director, working iteratively to solve touch creative problems. You are excited about VR. Like, way excited.

Candidate must live in Los Angeles or be willing to relocate, and must be available to work full-time from the Mindshow office in Downtown LA.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Sculpting skills in Zbrush, Mudbox or equivalent
  • Texturing skills including normal maps
  • Expert knowledge of Maya or 3DS Max, knowledge of or willingness to learn Unity
  • Ability to model cohesive, high fidelity, low-poly assets with great topology, edge flow and UV’s
  • Deep experience modeling expressive, game-ready characters
  • Thorough understanding of games character pipeline from concept to delivery
  • Expertise in stylized characters (as opposed to realistic characters)
  • Ability to take models created by outsource facilities from "almost there" to "nailed it."
  • Detail oriented and reliable - able to meet deadlines on tight schedules
  • Strong understanding of proportion and silhouette

EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university - or equivalent experienceExpert knowledge of Maya, 3DS Max, Mudbox or Zbrush
  • Has worked on at least 2 shipped AAA console or PC titles, or broadcast/film titles

BONUS

  • Strong background in traditional art and refined sense of aesthetics
  • Experience using Substance Painter
  • High to low poly pipeline knowhow
  • Can carve a realistic bird from a common potato or bar of soap

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[04.28.17]
Senior Producer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[04.27.17]
Corporate Counsel/Senior Corporate Counsel
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[04.27.17]
Sr Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.27.17]
Brand Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Warren Spector believes games 'need to be asking bigger questions'
Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic Editions
A closer look at the animation that gave life to Horizon Zero Dawn's robotic fauna
20 million PlayStation 4 consoles were sold in just the last year


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image