Video: Conveying character via first-person animations in Overwatch

Here's a fun challenge: How do you convey unique character traits and quirks in a game primarily played from a first-person perspective?

That's exactly what Blizzard had to figure out while designing its character-packed multiplayer shooter Overwatch. At GDC 2017's Animation Bootcamp, Blizzard's own Matthew Boehm took the stage to explain how the Overwatch team ulled it off -- and what other devs can learn from the experience.

It was a fun talk that dug into the artistic and technical challenges of expressing personality in first-person animation while staying true to the designer's intent for gameplay. How would a gunslinger like Overwatch's McCree reload a revolver, for example -- and how can you do it in 45 frames?

Boehm's talk was interesting to developers of all stripes, and if you missed it the first time around you can now watch entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

