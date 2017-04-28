Gamasutra examines the Prey demo

This week, Bethesda released a game demo for Arkane Studios' upcoming science fiction game Prey, bringing back an old game industry practice of releasing demos to promote an upcoming release. In light of Bethesda's recent policy to not send out advance review copies of games to journalistic oulets, we thought this decision was an interesting one, so we decided to stream the game on the Gamasutra Twitch channel to talk about demos and game sales in 2017.

If you're curious about how the Prey demo plays out, and why Bethesda might have wanted to use this to reintroduce the series to a new audience, you should be sure to watch the full video (seen above).

While you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.