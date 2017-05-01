Nintendo comes out on top in Mii patent infringement case

A federal appeals court has upheld Nintendo’s earlier victory in a patent infringement case between it and RecogniCorp over the technology powering Nintendo's Mii characters.

The company originally sued Nintendo in 2011, saying that Nintendo Miis infringed on a RecogniCorp-owned patent on tools for producing and storing police sketch-artist data. The conclusion to that initial case came in 2015 when a court ruled that RecogniCorp’s patent itself was invalid since mathematical operations cannot actually be patented.

RecogniCorp appealed that decision, but the court has now confirmed that RecogniCorp’s patent shouldn’t have existed in the first place, thus concluding its patent infringement case against Nintendo.

“The decision marks another case in which Nintendo’s unique ideas overcame unjustified threats of patent infringement," said Nintendo of American's director of litigation and compliance, Ajay Singh. "Nintendo has a long history of developing innovative products and we will continue to vigorously defend all our products from meritless patent lawsuits.”