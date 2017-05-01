Multiplayer dev First Strike Games is partnering up with Nexon for its first release

First Strike Games, which was created last year by former Halo developers from 343 Industries, has partnered up with Nexon to release its inaugural, and yet unannounced, multiplayer game.

The agreement nabs Nexon publishing and marketing rights for First Strike Games' first project, which is slated to be an online multiplayer game with “broad appeal.”

In a press release detailing the partnership, Nexon president and CEO Owen Mahoney noted that his company's online game expertise and First Strike Games veteran development team make for a promising partnership.

“Partnering with First Strike Games is another example of our focus on and commitment to working with the best development talent in the Western market,” said Mahoney.

“This partnership will leverage First Strike Games’ passion and unbeatable background in multiplayer games and our deep expertise in online services to build innovative games that appeal to global tastes and engage communities of players that will stand the test of time.”

Nexon, meanwhile, has been working with a growing number of Western development houses to expand its audience outside of its usual market in Asia. The company entered into a similar partnership with Cliff Bleszinski’s Boss Key Productions in 2014 to publish its first game, LawBreakers, while its 2016 acquisition of Big Huge Games has also helped the company appeal to Western players.