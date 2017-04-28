Video: Game design lessons you can learn from studying escape rooms

"Escape the room" games, immersive theater like Sleep No More, puzzle hunts, and other playful and engaging real-world experiences are hot right now -- and game developers of all stripes can learn some interesting things from studying how they're designed.

At GDC 2017, experienced escape room designer Laura E. Hall explained the design fundamentals and structures necessary for creating real-world experiences that offer not only entertainment, but a chance for players to immerse themselves in a story that's challenging, exciting, or just plain interesting.

It was a fascinating presentation that dug into how a deeper understanding of human cognition and psychology can help designers construct appealing play spaces for players, as well as providing practical design principles that may be applied to the creation of game worlds in any medium, physical or digital.

It was a great talk, one that you can now watch entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

