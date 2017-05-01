Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 1, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 1, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 1, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus VR is the latest company to forgo paying for a booth at E3
Oculus VR is the latest company to forgo paying for a booth at E3
May 1, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 1, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is happening in Los Angeles next month, and now Oculus VR has confirmed it's one of the companies that will not be making a return appearance (at least, in booth form) on the show floor.

The confirmation comes courtesy of UploadVR, and continues an ongoing trend of big E3 anchors choosing to pass on paying for booth space, usually in favor of either taking meetings around the event or hosting their own E3-adjacent events offsite.

Electronic Arts, ActivisionWargaming and Disney all opted not to have big booths on the show floor at E3 last year, and seem likely to do so again this year, with EA already confirming it is once again hosting its own offsite showcase event (EA Play) the weekend before the show.

Related Jobs

Thekla, Inc.
Thekla, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Senior Level 3D Character Animator
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novoto, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Executive Producer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Shader Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Tech Deep Dive: Reworking the Unreal Engine for racing
Nintendo comes out on top in Mii patent infringement case
Blog: How to record and post GIFs to show off your game
The fiction of our reality: Understanding mental models in games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image