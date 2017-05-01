Oculus VR is the latest company to forgo paying for a booth at E3

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is happening in Los Angeles next month, and now Oculus VR has confirmed it's one of the companies that will not be making a return appearance (at least, in booth form) on the show floor.

The confirmation comes courtesy of UploadVR, and continues an ongoing trend of big E3 anchors choosing to pass on paying for booth space, usually in favor of either taking meetings around the event or hosting their own E3-adjacent events offsite.

Electronic Arts, Activision, Wargaming and Disney all opted not to have big booths on the show floor at E3 last year, and seem likely to do so again this year, with EA already confirming it is once again hosting its own offsite showcase event (EA Play) the weekend before the show.