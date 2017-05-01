Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 1, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 1, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 1, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Online games in China are now required to disclose random loot box odds
Online games in China are now required to disclose random loot box odds
May 1, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 1, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

If you've been keeping an eye on the state of online games in China, you should know that the Ministry of Culture's new regulations requiring games operating in the region to (among other things) disclose both what rewards can be gained from a game's random "loot box" system and what the odds of getting them are have gone into effect.

That means a bunch of high-profile devs with games in the region have either published (in Chinese) said data or, in the case of Valve with Dota 2, temporarily suspended players' ability to buy "loot box" equivalents in China until they can comply with the new regulations.

Even if you don't have a game in China right now that's affected by these new regulations, it's interesting just to watch and see what data other devs are posting about the drop rates in their games. For example, the Chinese League of Legends website was recently updated with a table of odds for what  players can receive when opening the game's "Hextech" loot box equivalents.

The data is in Chinese, but folks on NeoGAF and Reddit have attempted to translate it into English, with varying results. The most popular translation has it that players can receive something like a new skin for a hero about 29.25 percent of the time, but will only see a new hero 7 percent of the time and a new ward icon 2 percent of the time.

However, the same folks raise an interesting question: who can say whether these drop rates, now public information thanks to Chinese regulators, match up at all with the same game's drop rates in other territories?

Well, presumably, the devs could, so we've gone ahead and requested clarification on the matter from Riot Games.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Senior UI Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Sr. Staff Programmer- VR
Thekla, Inc.
Thekla, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Senior Level 3D Character Animator
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novoto, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Executive Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Tech Deep Dive: Reworking the Unreal Engine for racing
Nintendo comes out on top in Mii patent infringement case
Blog: How to record and post GIFs to show off your game
The fiction of our reality: Understanding mental models in games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image