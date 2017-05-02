Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 2, 2017
Half-Life scribe and VR guru Chet Faliszek leaves Valve
Half-Life scribe and VR guru Chet Faliszek leaves Valve
May 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Design, Business/Marketing

Valve has witnessed another big name departure, with long-serving writer and VR ambassador Chet Faliszek leaving the company after 12 years. 

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Faliszek says his departure wasn't "exciting or drama filled," and that he decided to make tracks to shake up his career.

"I worked there 12 years, shipped a bunch of great games and some amazing hardware and wanted to change things up," he explained. "There's no news on what's next. I will let you know when that happens."

During his time at Valve, Faliszek helped shape some of the firm's most popular titles, and helped create the stories for every game in the Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and Portal series. 

In many ways he was also the public face of the company's virtual reality efforts, and in recent years represented Valve at events around the world in an ambassadorial role that saw him connect with devs to help them understand and harness the potential of the new tech. 

His departure means Valve has lost three key writers in just over a year, with Faliszek's fellow Half-Life scribe Mark Laidlaw bringing his 18 year career at the company to an end in January last year. 

In February this year, Erik Wolpaw, one of the more prominent writers at Half-Life and Steam house Valve Software, also stepped down

