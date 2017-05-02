Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 2, 2017
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe becomes fastest-selling title in franchise history
May 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become the fastest-selling title in the long-running racing series after selling over 459,000 copies in the U.S. on launch day.

Mario Kart Wii was the previous record holder, and sold approximately 433,900 copies during its first day on shelves when it launched back in 2008.

The sales figures released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe include both physical and digital purchases, and show the game has an attach rate of 45 percent in the States -- meaning almost one in two Switch owners have already purchased a copy of the game.

