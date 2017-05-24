VRDC Fall 2017 adds fresh talks on Cyan's Obduction and VR in healthcare

Heads up, VR enthusiasts: Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference are proud to announce a pair of interesting VR-focused sessions for VRDC Fall 2017, which is happening later this year!

Since tickets sold out for the first three VRDC events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions, moving to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

VR Playhouse cofounder and CEO Christina Heller will be there to deliver a fascinating talk on VR's role in the healthcare industry, and how creative VR content can help minimize pain, calm nerves and even bring joy to people in need.

She'll share practical examples and helpful insights in her VRDC Fall 2017 session on "Digital Medicine: Creating Great VR Healthcare Content," so don't miss it! It's a key part of the event's Innovation track of talks, which are all about how pioneers are breaking new ground in VR, AR, and mixed-reality experience design.

Organizers are also excited to welcome Cyan Inc's Hannah Gamiel to speak at VRDC Fall 2017 about lessons learned taking the studio's adventure game Obduction (pictured) from 2D to VR.

Her talk on "Obduction, from 2D to VR: A Postmortem and Lessons Learned" is part of the event's Games & Entertainment track of talks, and is especially worth seeing given how rich Obduction (a spiritual successor to Myst!) is with full-motion video, a relative rarity in VR games.

Gamiel plans to show you how Cyan laid out the foundation of generic VR systems while in 2D development to ensure a successful transition to VR system engineering, assumptions made that hurt or helped VR development during the emergence of new VR hardware, and how lessons learned help lay the groundwork for future VR titles' success.

