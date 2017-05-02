Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 2, 2017
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has sold 2M copies in under two months
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has sold 2M copies in under two months
May 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds hit the 1 million sold milestone just 16 days after its Early Access launch, and less than a month later that number has already doubled.

Bluehole, the South Korean development studio behind the game, says that Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has now sold 2 million copies on Steam since it first launched as an Early Access title on March 23. 

The game, which is based on an Arma mod created by Brendan “Playerunknown” Greene, got a strong start shortly after release and pulled $11 million in revenue during its first three days on Steam. Now, less than two months later, the game has cleared 2 million sales. 

For this latest milestone, Bluehole is teaming up with the charity Gamers Outreach and is matching up to $100k of donations made towards that campaign. More details on that fundraising drive can be found on the Gamers Outreach website

