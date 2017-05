Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Sr. UI Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale is seeking a Senior User Interface Designer to join our talented UI team!

Telltale Games is making award-winning, narrative-driven games set in the popular worlds of The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Minecraft and now Batman! These successful properties demand a premium user interface, and the small UI team within Telltale needs your help designing, creating and implementing that interface (both the “front end” and HUD) across multiple platforms and languages!

This Senior UI Designer position requires not only an expertise of traditional Graphic Design, but some comfort with 3D modeling, animation, game design and even a dash of programming. It’s much more than creating icons. It requires a “jack of all trades” confidence to be successful. Compounding this is the fact the Telltale Games makes products unlike any on the market using a one-of-a-kind proprietary tool.

You will be working within established technical and design specifications, alongside experienced and helpful team members. Prior industry experience (while preferred) is not needed, although you will be expected to be able to both collaborate and work independently, troubleshoot technical issues, all while maintaining a demanding workload in a fast-paced environment.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THE POSITION YOU MUST INCLUDE A LINK TO YOUR DIGITAL REEL/PORTFOLIO.

First and foremost, your resume, portfolio and/or demo reel MUST demonstrate impressive graphic design skills (Layout/Composition, Typography, Iconography and Copywriting).

Additionally, your body of work should also showcase AT LEAST TWO of the following offerings:

Interactive design/UX (mobile/web/flash)

Animation/Motion Graphics

Some 3D Modeling Experience

LUA scripting

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.