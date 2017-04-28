Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 2, 2017
Video: Raw Data devs share lessons learned from Early Access
May 2, 2017 | By Staff
More: VR, Production, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

When Survios launched its VR game Raw Data on Steam's Early Access service in the summer of 2016, it became the first VR-only game to hit $1 million in monthly sales and reach #1 on Steam's global Top Sellers chart.

So how'd they do it?

At GDC 2017, Survios' Chris Hewish and Mike McTyre hopped onstage to break down the technological and artistic challenges they faced during development and the game's progress through Early Access, as well as practical insights that fellow devs might be able to apply to their own work. 

Their talk was thorough and informative, so if you missed out on seeing it live don't skip your chance to now watch their talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

