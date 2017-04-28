Video: Raw Data devs share lessons learned from Early Access

When Survios launched its VR game Raw Data on Steam's Early Access service in the summer of 2016, it became the first VR-only game to hit $1 million in monthly sales and reach #1 on Steam's global Top Sellers chart.

So how'd they do it?

At GDC 2017, Survios' Chris Hewish and Mike McTyre hopped onstage to break down the technological and artistic challenges they faced during development and the game's progress through Early Access, as well as practical insights that fellow devs might be able to apply to their own work.

Their talk was thorough and informative, so if you missed out on seeing it live don't skip your chance to now watch their talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

