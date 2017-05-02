Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Strong nets bounty of game dev artifacts from IF pioneer Scott Adams
The Strong nets bounty of game dev artifacts from IF pioneer Scott Adams
May 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, History

Pioneering game developer Scott Adams has been making games for over 40 years, and now he's donated a sizable collection of games and game development materials to The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

It's good news for video game history buffs, opening up a possible future where curious devs will be able to visit the museum and see (among other things) the source code of Adams' trailblazing 1978 text adventure Adventureland.

It's currently seen as the earliest known commercial adventure game, since Adams paid for a magazine ad to try and juice sales of the game. It sold well enough that he was able to start Adventureland International with his wife Alexis, and the rest is history. 

Now a good chunk of that history is in the hands of The Strong because, as Adams wrote in a public statement, "I hope these materials will allow future generations and scholars a glimpse into the early days of the computer gaming industry and my company."

His donation includes over 130 games, including the earliest copies of Adventureland (sealed in baby bottle liners and stapled with a business card) and its sequels, alongside marketing materials, source code, and even some old hard copies of game code from the games Adams created in high school. 

Adams' donation will join The Strong's ever-expanding collection of game industry artifacts, which have been sourced from both private collectors and long-serving employees of notable companies like Broderbund,SSIBlizzard and Interplay.

Related Jobs

Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[05.02.17]
Character Artists and Animators
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[05.02.17]
Paladins - UI/UX Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Senior UI Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Faithfully updating the art of a classic in Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
PopCap's Seattle studio hit with layoffs
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has sold 2M copies in under two months
Amazon shutting down Underground 'actually free' game marketplace


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image