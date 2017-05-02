Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hearthstone gains 20M players in a year, surpassing 70M to date
Hearthstone gains 20M players in a year, surpassing 70M to date
May 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Blizzard's cross-platform digital card game Hearthstone has surpassed 70 million registered players, according to the company, which is making a show of giving away free in-game card packs to mark the occasion.

Given that Hearthstone is free-to-play and it costs nothing to create an account, this nice round milestone is mostly notable for the impression it gives of the game's growth rate. Late last April Blizzard announced the game had hit 50M registered players, so it appears as though it attracted roughly 20 million new accounts in the last 12 months.

The game's audience has grown to the point that Swedish politician Rickard Nordin told Glixel earlier this year he regularly streams himself playing it and talking to viewers about political issues like eSports legislation. 

"In one way this is just being where the people are," he said. "Some politicians stand outside the supermarket discussing food prices. I'm on Twitch discussing eSports."

Related Jobs

Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.02.17]
2D Artist
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Irvine, California, United States
[05.02.17]
Lead Test Associate
2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[05.02.17]
SENIOR SERVER ENGINEER
Super Evil Megacorp
Super Evil Megacorp — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.02.17]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Faithfully updating the art of a classic in Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
PopCap's Seattle studio hit with layoffs
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has sold 2M copies in under two months
Amazon shutting down Underground 'actually free' game marketplace


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image