Former Guerrilla art directors form new studio, Polygon Treehouse

A new studio has been born from the ashes of RIGS: Mechanized Combat League developer Guerrilla Cambridge, which was shuttered by Sony earlier this year.

The new opening has been christened Polygon Treehouse, and was founded by former Guerrilla art directors Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou and Tom Jones.

The duo are already working on their debut title, Röki, a fantasy point-and-click adventure game that's due to hit shelves in 2018.

Polygon Treehouse's commitment to open-door game developement will no doubt be of particular interest to other devs, with the two co-founders explaining they're going to be sharing as much information as possible while they create Röki.

"One thing that was really important to us both from the get-go was that we didn't want to develop in a vacuum keeping everything Secret Squirrel," reads the Polygon Treehouse blog.

"We want to build a community and fan-base around the game, share with you our art, techniques, inspirations, musings and trials as we go as well as getting you feedback on what you think of this thing we're coaxing into life."