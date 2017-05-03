Remedy signs $8.45M publishing deal with 505 Games

505 Games has signed a publishing deal with Alan Wake and Quantum Break developer Remedy to publish its next game, currently codenamed "P7."

A subsidiary of Digital Bros, 505 Games has previously published and distributed a number of critical hits including ABZU, Adrift, Virginia, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Rocket League.

The publisher will handle the console and PC versions of P7, which will be the first Remedy title to appear on a Sony console in over a decade.

As part of the deal, Remedy will receive €7.75 million ($8.45 million) in development funding and 45 percent of net sales.

This isn't the first time the Finnish developer has made headlines in recent weeks. After announcing it'd be returning to PlayStation development, the studio then reiterated its commitment to multi-project development by revealing it plans to go public in the near future.

It's clear then, that Remedy is keen to position itself as a truly multi-platform, multi-project company after spending years largely creating titles exclusively for Microsoft platforms.

"We’re developing our business in line with our strategy towards a multi-project model," explained Remedy CEO, Tero Virtala, just over a week ago. "[That will] help us release high-quality games to the global market more often."