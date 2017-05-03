Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Remedy signs $8.45M publishing deal with 505 Games
Remedy signs $8.45M publishing deal with 505 Games
May 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

505 Games has signed a publishing deal with Alan Wake and Quantum Break developer Remedy to publish its next game, currently codenamed "P7." 

A subsidiary of Digital Bros, 505 Games has previously published and distributed a number of critical hits including ABZU, Adrift, Virginia, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Rocket League

The publisher will handle the console and PC versions of P7, which will be the first Remedy title to appear on a Sony console in over a decade

As part of the deal, Remedy will receive €7.75 million ($8.45 million) in development funding and 45 percent of net sales. 

This isn't the first time the Finnish developer has made headlines in recent weeks. After announcing it'd be returning to PlayStation development, the studio then reiterated its commitment to multi-project development by revealing it plans to go public in the near future

It's clear then, that Remedy is keen to position itself as a truly multi-platform, multi-project company after spending years largely creating titles exclusively for Microsoft platforms. 

"We’re developing our business in line with our strategy towards a multi-project model," explained Remedy CEO, Tero Virtala, just over a week ago. "[That will] help us release high-quality games to the global market more often."

Related Jobs

Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — MÃƒÂ¼nchen, Germany
[05.03.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)
SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[05.03.17]
Senior DevOps Engineer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.03.17]
Content Producer (f/m)
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novoto, California, United States
[05.02.17]
Software Engineer, Unreal


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Thomas Brush's Pinstripe
Remedy signs $8.45M publishing deal with 505 Games
Former Guerrilla art directors form new studio, Polygon Treehouse
Blog: An introduction to Unity Editor scripting - Part 1


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image