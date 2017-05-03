Chat with Playerunknown's Battlegrounds creative lead Brendan Greene at 3PM EDT

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is a spiritual successor to the kind of Steam Early Access games that have built on the tradition of Arma 2 mods, and in case you haven’t heard, it’s sold 2 million copies on Steam. That’s a huge accomplishment for any game, but it’s also notable because the game itself hasn’t left Early Access yet.

To talk about the success of Battlegrounds, and chat about its environmental and social design, we’ve invited Playerunknown himself, Bluehole creative director Brendan Greene, onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel at 3PM EDT. If you’re a PvP designer, you should definitely swing by for a chat to chance with Greene about his work in this particular genre.

