Get a job: System Era is hiring a Sr. Gameplay Engineer

Location: Seattle, Washington

As a gameplay engineer at System Era, you are a steely-eyed implementer of a breadth of gameplay systems and user scenarios. You work in tandem with design to quickly build working prototypes of new ideas and refinements of existing systems, but you are careful to optimize and make robust those systems that go into the wild. You have the math skills solve complex systems in motion. You have a strong understanding of real-time game engine architecture and know how all systems fit together for scalability and efficiency. You are an unstoppable bug hunter. You help breathe life into the team's best ideas.

Qualifications:

Broad experience creating compelling gameplay systems.

Strong C/C++ coding and debugging skills.

Strong 3D math skills, especially linear algebra.

Deep understanding of hardware architectures and optimization tradeoffs.

5+ years industry experience having shipped at least 1 title.

Bachelor's Degree in relevant field (or equivalent professional experience)

Nice to Have:

Unreal Engine 4 experience

SIMD experience

Experience writing multiplayer gameplay systems.

Strong knowledge of differential and integral calculus and physics.

Familiarity with data-oriented design

