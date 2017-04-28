Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: System Era is hiring a Sr. Gameplay Engineer
Get a job: System Era is hiring a Sr. Gameplay Engineer
May 3, 2017 | By Staff
May 3, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Gameplay EngineerSystem Era Softworks

Location: Seattle, Washington

As a gameplay engineer at System Era, you are a steely-eyed implementer of a breadth of gameplay systems and user scenarios. You work in tandem with design to quickly build working prototypes of new ideas and refinements of existing systems, but you are careful to optimize and make robust those systems that go into the wild. You have the math skills solve complex systems in motion. You have a strong understanding of real-time game engine architecture and know how all systems fit together for scalability and efficiency. You are an unstoppable bug hunter. You help breathe life into the team's best ideas.

Qualifications:

  • Broad experience creating compelling gameplay systems.
  • Strong C/C++ coding and debugging skills.
  • Strong 3D math skills, especially linear algebra.
  • Deep understanding of hardware architectures and optimization tradeoffs.
  • 5+ years industry experience having shipped at least 1 title.
  • Bachelor's Degree in relevant field (or equivalent professional experience)

Nice to Have:

  • Unreal Engine 4 experience
  • SIMD experience
  • Experience writing multiplayer gameplay systems.
  • Strong knowledge of differential and integral calculus and physics.
  • Familiarity with data-oriented design

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.03.17]
Build and Release Engineer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.03.17]
DevOps Engineer
Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — München, Germany
[05.03.17]
Unity 3D Developer (f/m)
Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — München, Germany
[05.03.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Thomas Brush's Pinstripe
Nintendo president: Switch can approach 'relative parity' with Wii
Remedy signs $8.45M publishing deal with 505 Games
Former Guerrilla art directors form new studio, Polygon Treehouse


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image