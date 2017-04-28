Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 3, 2017
Video: Style through economy -- a game dev guide to low-poly modeling
May 3, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Video, Vault

Just because you're making a 3D game doesn't mean you have to chase a realistic, high-poly aesthetic.

That was the message game developer and artist Ethan Redd tried to convey at GDC 2017, when he took the stage to share tips and advice on crafting a visually striking low-poly game.

His argument is that low-poly 3D is seen as a time-saving choice for game teams with few artist roles or limited time -- and that it can be so mch more. He went on to run down common mistakes, offer pointers on making smart choices about style, and tried to give fellow devs a good jumping-off point for creating their own 3D low-poly models for games.

It was an informative and useful talk, one that you can now watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

