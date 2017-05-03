Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 3, 2017
U.S. politicians form Congressional caucus dedicated to VR & AR tech
May 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Some U.S. politicians seem to be taking notice of the rising tide of virtual- and augmented-reality technologies, as four Congressional representatives have today announced a new caucus dedicated to VR & AR tech: the "Reality Caucus."

Devs unfamiliar with the U.S. political system should know that this is basically a group of Congressmembers making a show of uniting to work together on common objectives: in this case, "to promote the advancing technologies of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to Members of Congress and their teams" as the pace of development continues.

"This ‘Reality Caucus’ will work to foster information sharing between Congress and our nation’s world-leading technology industry," reads a press release announcing the move. "We look forward to working with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help support innovation and address the challenges posed by this emerging sector.”

The caucus is formed and co-chaired by 5 members of the U.S. House of Representatives (Suzan DelBene [D-WA], Yvette Clarke [D-NY], Bill Flores [R-TX], Darrell Issa [R-CA], Ted Lieu [D-CA]) from the states of Washington, New York, California and Texas, and will operate under the formal title of "Congressional Caucus on Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality Technologies for the 115th Congress."

