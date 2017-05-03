Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Some advice for modders from the creator of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
May 3, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
May 3, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

“There’s no need to be different just to be different. Just make it good please.” 

- Brendan Greene, creative lead of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is currently rocketing past 2 million copies sold on Steam, but it has its origins in the humble modding community build around Arma 2. While we were chatting with Brendan Greene (aka Playerunknown, who created the Battle Royale mod for DayZ that would eventually become H1Z1: King of the Kill and Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds), we asked him what advice he would give to modders who want to follow in his footsteps. 

Greene was adamant that modders not just try to clone games other people have done, but also not try to make something different for difference’s sake. “Don’t just copy something else. If something has success already, don’t be a clone of it,” he said.

“It’s hard to do. Even Battle Royale isn’t my idea. Survivor games like DayZ existed before I did. But find what you want to play—Battle Royale is a game I want to play. Doing that is more worthwhile than trying to make a game you think other people want to play.” 

As you, the astute viewer, may point out, Greene has been able to play “The game he wanted” for some time now, thanks to the creators of H1Z1 licensing his mod for their game. But to him, Battlegrounds had to happen so the game could exist in exactly the way he thought it should. “With a lot of weapons…with a lot of attachments…with different levels of armor, that’s what’s made us stand out, so to speak.”

For more of Greene’s thoughts on game development (and why he keeps his moniker in the game’s name) be sure to watch the full interview above. And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.03.17]
Game Designer
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[05.02.17]
Character Artists and Animators
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[05.02.17]
Paladins - UI/UX Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.01.17]
Senior UI Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Thomas Brush's Pinstripe
For the Switch, Nintendo hopes 'one is not really enough' per household
Nintendo president: Switch can approach 'relative parity' with Wii
Remedy signs $8.45M publishing deal with 505 Games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image