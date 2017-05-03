Russian firm Xsolla partners with Epic to put up $50M Unreal dev fund

The folks at Epic Games today announced a partnership with the investment arm of Russian payment firm Xsolla, Xsolla Capital, to establish a $50 million royalty investment fund for indie devs who use Unreal Engine 4.

Devs interested in applying for a piece of the money should know that Xsolla aims to put it to use helping indies cover the cost of licensing the engine, funding development, and marketing their games. Participants can also expect to have access to Xsolla's billing and payment processing platforms.

Since it's a royalty investment fund, you can expect to pay back some portion of any earnings to Xsolla -- the application process includes a field for estimating what revenue share you'd be willing to offer. Curious devs can check out the application for themselves over on the Xsolla Capital website.