TIGA aiming to increase employment in UK games industry by 40 percent

UK games industry trade body TIGA says it plans to increase employment in the sector by 40 percent by the year 2022.

That's just part of the vision laid out in TIGA's new 2017 General Election Manifestio, which details how the trade association plans to reinforce the British games industry and navigate the minefield of uncertainty caused by Brexit and the upcoming General Election.

Among other things, TIGA wants to help increase the overall number of games studios in the country from 800 to 1200, secure an increase in annual investment by games development companies from £600 million to £840 million, and ensure growth in employment raises the total number of studio staff from 12,600 to 17,500.

The group says it will achieve those aims by convincing the Government and Parliament to adopt its manifesto proposals, which include retaining and improving Video Games Tax Relief, introducing a new Video Games Investment Fund to funding for original IP games projects, and granting UK games companies the right to recruit highly skilled workers from within the EU.

"As we negotiate a new course following Brexit in favour of a 'global UK', it will be vitally important to support those industries where the UK already has a competitive advantage, which provide high skilled employment and which are export focused. The UK video games sector is one such industry," said TIGA CEO, Dr Richard Wilson.

'If we can provide a competitive tax regime, improve access to finance, and deepen our talent pool while retaining the ability to recruit highly skilled overseas workers, then the UK video games industry has the potential to grow significantly."

Those interested can read the complete manifesto over on the TIGA website.