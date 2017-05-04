Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 4, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 4, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 4, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

We're chatting with What Remains of Edith Finch's Ian Dallas at 3PM EDT
May 4, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
May 4, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

What Remains of Edith Finch is a beautiful, haunting game about intimacy and death, and also the first game published by Annapurna Pictures, a company that’s better known for producing feature films. Few games can claim credit to either description, so to ask director Ian Dallas how the heck he did it, we’re going to be chatting with him at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

If you have your own questions for Dallas, or about Giant Sparrow’s previous game The Unfinished Swan, you shouldn’t hesitate to join us in Twitch chat to throw them in. 

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.03.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.03.17]
UI/UX Designer
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.03.17]
Senior Technical Designer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.03.17]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Prey's sci-fi space station to be like a 'mega-dungeon'
TIGA aiming to increase employment in UK games industry by 40 percent
Blog: Thoughts on first-person-narrative game trailers
Postmortem: Thomas Brush's Pinstripe


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image