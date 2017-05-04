2K Games president Christoph Hartmann has stepped down

Christoph Hartmann has stepped away from his position as president of 2K Games, the publishing label he himself helped create in 2005.

A statement from 2K Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed that Hartmann, who has been with Take-Two for 20 years, has departed the company. Neither Hartmann nor Take-Two Interactive detailed his replacement or the reason for his departure.

"We can confirm that there has been a management change at the leadership level of 2K," reads the statement provided to Game Informer.

"For more than a decade, Christoph Hartmann has helped 2K to become an industry leader and we are grateful for his contributions and wish him well on his future endeavors. This change in leadership will have no impact on 2K’s current pipeline of titles in development, and we look forward to this new chapter in the history of our label."