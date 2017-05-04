Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 4, 2017
E3 will play host to a new, multi-day fan-focused event: E3 Coliseum
May 4, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
There's a new fan-focused event taking place at E3 this year: E3 Coliseum, a two-day showcase of panels, presentations, and "video game culture brought to life" that will take place in the L.A. Live entertainment complex (specifically, The Novo club) adjacent to the show proper.

The E3 Coliseum will take place Tuesday and Wednesday of E3 week (June 13th and 14th, respectively) and be produced by veteran game event host Geoff Keighley.

The whole thing seems awfully reminiscent of the E3 Live area that took over L.A. Live during E3 last year. At the time, it was a big deal that tickets to that event were made available to the public, since E3 was still technically not a public-facing show. 

This year the ESA (which organizes and produces E3) has offered 15,000 tickets to E3 proper up for public purchase, and so it makes a bit more sense to see the ESA taking steps like allowing exhibitors to sell merchandise on the E3 show floor and organizing fan-focused showcases like the Coliseum.

Further details on how tickets will be distributed and who will appear in the Coliseum are due in the near future.

