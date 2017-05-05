Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 5, 2017
Overwatch just became a billion-dollar franchise
May 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Overwatch has become the 8th billion-dollar franchise in Activision Blizzard's extensive portfolio, joining other big-hitters likes of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Skylanders

The achievement become all the more notable when you consider that Overwatch hasn't even been on shelves for 12 months, with the game launching just under a year ago on May 24, 2016. 

Activision Blizzard broke the news in its latest set of financials, where it revealed the vibrant hero shooter is also its fastest growing new franchise, and currently has over 30 million registered players around the globe.

