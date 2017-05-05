Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 5, 2017
May 5, 2017
May 5, 2017
Valve doubles down on transparency with new Steam Support Stats page
May 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Valve wants make the Steam Customer Support process as transparent as possible by giving users a way to keep tabs on how many help requests have been submitted and dealt with each day. 

A new Steam Support Stats page makes it easy to see how good -- or bad -- a job Valve is doing of handling the roughly 75,000 help requests filed every 24 hours.  

As the page shows, there are usually around 8000 requests waiting for responses at most times, with most being dealt with in 1-2 hours. It's also interesting to see that the majority of requests submitted, usually well over 40,000, relate to refunds.

Although the new page won't help anyone actually waiting for a response, Valve hopes it'll be seen as a gesture of good faith and perhaps show people why, sometimes, the process can get held up. 

"[We're] seeking to improve transparency around users’ experiences getting support from us," reads a post on the Steam Blog. "We believe that increasing transparency will both help users understand how we are doing and will help make sure we keep improving over time.

"We know that reducing wait times and backlogs is not enough on its own, and we’re also committed to continuing to improve the quality of each interaction. We’ve been continuously investing in staffing, training, and process improvements to that end."

