Warren Spector & Tim Schafer will have a public chat as part of a Starbreeze livestream

Swedish game company Starbreeze is taking to Twitch next Wednesday (a month ahead of E3 proper) to host Starstream, a livestreamed showcase of game projects it's developing and/or publishing.

While most of the showcase appears devoted to press event fare like game trailers and announcements, devs should note that there's also a "Veterans of the Industry" panel on the schedule that will feature game dev veterans Tim Schafer and Warren Spector speaking with Starbreeze chief Bo Andersson.

This makes sense given that Starbreeze is publishing games the pair are currently working on: Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 and OtherSide Entertainment's System Shock 3.

Both projects are slated to be hyped during the event alongside games being developed by Starbreeze subsidiary Overkill Software (Payday 2, Overkill's The Walking Dead) and partners like Keoken Interactive (Deliver Us The Moon.) Starbreeze also plans to talk a bit about its ongoing VR efforts during the event, which is scheduled to start at 9 AM PT next Wednesday, May 10th.