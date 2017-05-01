Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: What AR/VR game devs can (and should) learn from MMOs
May 5, 2017 | By Staff
May 5, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video, Vault

From a certain point of view, mobile and augmented-reality games could turn the world into a massively multiplayer online game -- look at the global phenomenon that is Pokemon Go, for example.

But if that's true, what does it mean for players to go from being the avatar in their own game to the NPC in someone else's? How do you do community management for games that can encompass the whole Earth?

Veteran MMORPG dev Raph Koster addressed these and other questions at GDC 2017, where he gave a great talk on what lessons AR and VR game designers can learn from MMO games. 

It was a fascinating session that delved into both the social and ethical implications of turning the real world into a virtual world, and how the lessons of massively multiplayer virtual worlds are more relevant than ever.

If you missed it in person, don't miss your chance to now watch Raph's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

