Heads up, Unreal devs: Steam Audio SDK now works with UE4

If you work with Unreal Engine 4, you should know that Valve updated its (still in beta) Steam Audio SDK this week with support for the engine -- specifically, UE 4.16 Preview 2.

This means the freely available SDK now has some level of official support for both Unity and UE4, and it will ship with UE4 by default from here on out.

When Valve first debuted the tech in February, it was pitched as offering (among other things) "physics-based sound propagation" that would help devs set up audio effects that reflect and bounce off of in-game geometry.

Of course, Steam Audio's existence is the result of Valve snapping up Impulsonic, a game/VR/AR audio tech company, early this year.