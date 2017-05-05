Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Heads up, Unreal devs: Steam Audio SDK now works with UE4
May 5, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 5, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Video

If you work with Unreal Engine 4, you should know that Valve updated its (still in beta) Steam Audio SDK this week with support for the engine -- specifically, UE 4.16 Preview 2.

This means the freely available SDK now has some level of official support for both Unity and UE4, and it will ship with UE4 by default from here on out.  

When Valve first debuted the tech in February, it was pitched as offering (among other things) "physics-based sound propagation" that would help devs set up audio effects that reflect and bounce off of in-game geometry.

Of course, Steam Audio's existence is the result of Valve snapping up Impulsonic, a game/VR/AR audio tech company, early this year.   

Related Jobs

Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles , California, United States
[05.05.17]
3D Character Modeler
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.04.17]
Corporate Counsel/Senior Corporate Counsel
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[05.04.17]
Senior Technical Artist - Xbox
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.03.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Tom Hall: 5 key design lessons I learned directing Wolfenstein 3D
Video: What AR/VR game devs can (and should) learn from MMOs
Persona dev: When dev cycles run long, 'you start to question your instincts'
That Nintendo PlayStation prototype has been restored to working condition


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image