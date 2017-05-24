Attend VRDC Fall 2017 and learn about Tilt Brush and phobia care in VR

Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference are excited to highlight two intriguing sessions for VRDC Fall 2017, which is happening September 21-22 at a bigger, better venue in San Francisco!

First up is a talk on the VRDC Fall 2017 Games & Entertainment track of talks about the amazing VR experience Tilt Brush, which lets players create three-dimensional works of art.

In their talk on "Three Years of Tilt Brush," co-creators Patrick Hackett and Drew Skillman (formerly of Double Fine, now at Google) will look back on 3 years of development and discuss the origins and early production of Tilt Brush.

They'll also talk about the process of having their company Skillman & Hackett acquired, the launch of Tilt Brush, and how they've managed to continue to support it across both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets.

Also, don't miss the intriguing VRDC Fall 2017 talk on "Virtual Reality for Treatment of Phobias." It's part of the Innovation track of talks, and will be presented by Dr. Jennifer Hazel -- a psychiatric specialist who directs the nonprofit CheckPoint Organization in Australia.

CheckPoints works to connect mental health resources with video games and other technologies, and in her presentation Dr. Hazel will dig into how and why VR can be used in phobia treatment. She'll discuss the history of VR use in exposure therapy and discuss the current understanding of what makes a VR experience effective for phobia treatment from a psychological, physiological and technical point of view.

It promises to be a fascinating talk, so don't miss it! Plus, course conference officials look forward to announcing many more fantastic VRDC Fall 2017 sessions in the weeks ahead.

For now, don't miss the opportunity to save money by registering for the conference early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is Wednesday, May 24th, 2017.

Since tickets sold out for the first three VRDC events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions and move to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

For more information on VRDC Fall 2017, visit the show's official website and subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, VRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas