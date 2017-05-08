Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Footage of rare Sonic skateboarding prototype emerges
May 8, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 8, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Production, Video

Unseen 64 has published a video showcasing prototype footage of a Sonic the Hedgehog skateboarding game that never saw the light of day. 

Dubbed Sonic Extreme, the prototype was developed by Vision Scape Interactive without SEGA's consent using assets the team had acquired through their work on Sonic Heroes' cutscenes. 

The project was built in around a week, and was create using the studio's pre-existing Tech Deck Playset software, as well as the framework from another -- ultimately canceled -- skating effort based on Nickelodeon's Rocket Power cartoon series. 

After polishing off the demo, which included a few different single and multiplayer game modes, Vision Scape presented the project to SEGA and the then head of Sonic Team, Yuji Naka. 

Despite being impressed with the overall concept, it seems the Japanese developer wanted to go in its own direction, and in the end did so with the release of Sonic Riders -- a hoverboard racer that shared a few similarities with Vison Scape's original pitch. 

For the full story, and to hear some thoughts from the Sonic Extreme dev team, be sure to check out the video above.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[05.05.17]
Technical Art Director
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[05.05.17]
Senior UI Tools Programmer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[05.05.17]
Technical Architect
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.03.17]
Content Producer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating a one-touch platformer in ZIP ZAP
Sid Meier says CivWorld's skewed progression system alienated intelligent players
Footage of rare Sonic skateboarding prototype emerges
Blog: Story, what is it good for?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image