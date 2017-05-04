Get a job: Giant Squid is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

As a member of the Giant Squid team, you will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with the creators of the critically acclaimed game ABZU. In our projects we value intuitive, immersive gameplay that rewards input with rich, fluid feedback for even the most minute interactions. We are looking for a passionate engineer who is aligned with our goal of creating video game experiences that are elegant and efficient, yet evocative, beautiful and meaningful.

As our gameplay programmer, we will depend on your natural sense for game theory and your ability to apply advanced mathematics, physics, and code to make your designs a reality. This role will involve brainstorming gameplay ideas with the team and then prototyping variations in engine. Examples may include player movement and controls, dynamic camera logic, AI behaviors, interactive objects, and environmental player feedback, among many others. Our process involves iterating, refining, and playtesting to arrive at game elements that are elegant, iconic, and simple to understand. This means that your ability to learn from and then discard ideas that aren’t working will be crucial to arriving at the most succinct expression of our design goals.

Beyond a core understanding of gameplay programming in C++, we are looking for a team player who shares our excitement for learning, researching new techniques, wearing multiple hats and stepping outside of regular workflows to innovate and make things happen. You will be working closely with animators, artists, and other programmers to implement game mechanics and great feeling interactions. A collaborative mindset will be crucial as you help us find solutions to unforeseen challenges requiring cross disciplinary teamwork that we discover as we bring our next project to life.

Responsibilities:

Prototype, implement and polish gameplay interactions, character actions, camera and game systems

Ensure gameplay delivers rich feedback for player input

Iterate on design based on user playtesting and feedback

Requirements:

Deep understanding of mathematics and physics for games (calculus, linear algebra, trigonometry, etc.)

Mastery of programming in C++

Knowledge of game design principles

At least one title shipped with rich gameplay feedback, or equivalent experience

Bonus:

Experience with Unreal Engine 4

Experience with scripting languages such as Python

Experience with 3D packages such as Maya

