Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Giant Squid is hiring a Gameplay Programmer
Get a job: Giant Squid is hiring a Gameplay Programmer
May 8, 2017 | By Staff
May 8, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay ProgrammerGiant Squid

Location: Los Angeles, California

As a member of the Giant Squid team, you will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with the creators of the critically acclaimed game ABZU. In our projects we value intuitive, immersive gameplay that rewards input with rich, fluid feedback for even the most minute interactions. We are looking for a passionate engineer who is aligned with our goal of creating video game experiences that are elegant and efficient, yet evocative, beautiful and meaningful.

As our gameplay programmer, we will depend on your natural sense for game theory and your ability to apply advanced mathematics, physics, and code to make your designs a reality. This role will involve brainstorming gameplay ideas with the team and then prototyping variations in engine. Examples may include player movement and controls, dynamic camera logic, AI behaviors, interactive objects, and environmental player feedback, among many others. Our process involves iterating, refining, and playtesting to arrive at game elements that are elegant, iconic, and simple to understand. This means that your ability to learn from and then discard ideas that aren’t working will be crucial to arriving at the most succinct expression of our design goals.

Beyond a core understanding of gameplay programming in C++, we are looking for a team player who shares our excitement for learning, researching new techniques, wearing multiple hats and stepping outside of regular workflows to innovate and make things happen. You will be working closely with animators, artists, and other programmers to implement game mechanics and great feeling interactions. A collaborative mindset will be crucial as you help us find solutions to unforeseen challenges requiring cross disciplinary teamwork that we discover as we bring our next project to life.

Responsibilities:

  • Prototype, implement and polish gameplay interactions, character actions, camera and game systems
  • Ensure gameplay delivers rich feedback for player input
  • Iterate on design based on user playtesting and feedback

Requirements:

  • Deep understanding of mathematics and physics for games (calculus, linear algebra, trigonometry, etc.)
  • Mastery of programming in C++
  • Knowledge of game design principles
  • At least one title shipped with rich gameplay feedback, or equivalent experience

Bonus:

  • Experience with Unreal Engine 4
  • Experience with scripting languages such as Python
  • Experience with 3D packages such as Maya

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.06.17]
Lead Engineer (Unity / Virtual Reality)
Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.06.17]
Unity Engineer / VR Inverse Kinematics
Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.06.17]
Unity Engineer / VR Platform
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[05.05.17]
Technical Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating a one-touch platformer in ZIP ZAP
There's value in embracing ‘new ideas, from other people,' says Sid Meier
Mobile RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius passes 20M downloads
Sid Meier says CivWorld's skewed progression system alienated intelligent players


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image