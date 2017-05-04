Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The mechanics and monetization of self-playing games
May 8, 2017 | By Staff
Players can make massive progress in an idle game without so much as touching it for days, so what makes these hands-off gaming experiences so compelling?

In this 2015 GDC talk, Kongregate’s director of browser virtual goods Anthony Pecorella aims to explain just that. 

Pecorella digs into the history, appeal, and monetization possibilities of idle games. He notes that, in 2015, idle games had some of the best retention rates and were some of the most played games on Kongregate’s website.

His full talk can be found on the GDC YouTube channel and also covers what mechanics are typically found in games of the genre and how developers can best monetize their own self-playing titles.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

